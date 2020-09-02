Memorial Services for Robert Kenneth Bowerman, age 87, of Painesville Township will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Hope Ridge United Methodist Church, 9870 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor. The service will be live-streamed on the Hope Ridge United Methodist Church Facebook page (no Facebook account is required). Bob passed away on September 1, 2020, at home with family by his side. He was born December 9, 1932, in South Euclid, Ohio, to the late Lyman and Florence (Kollie) Bowerman. He grew up in Perry and Ashtabula, Ohio. He graduated from Edgewood High School in Ashtabula in 1951. He attended Ashtabula Campus of Kent State University, and Fenn College (now Cleveland State). He worked at Reliance Electric & Engineering for 46 years in Ashtabula and Euclid. He worked in various jobs at Reliance including Industrial Engineering, Purchasing, and Manager of Data Processing. He met and married Betty Flack, a co-worker, in 1956. While in Ashtabula he was active in many civic organizations. He was the Director of the Ashtabula Soap Box Derby for the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was on the Session of East Side Presbyterian Church and was Sunday School Superintendent. They moved to North Kingsville, Ohio in 1961 where they became parents of twin sons. In 1972 the family moved to Painesville. He was active in scouting with his boys. He was a faithful member of Hope Ridge United Methodist Church serving on many committees and as Lay Leader for a number of years. His spiritual life was important to him, and he was pleased to share it by mentoring confirmation students. Bob enjoyed playing golf, model building, and wood working. He enjoyed his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 63 years; his two sons, Brian and wife Mary Bowerman of Macedonia, Ohio, Bradley and wife Jennifer Bowerman of Summerset, South Dakota; grandchildren, Michael Bowerman of Summerset, SD, Carla Bowerman of Medina, OH, Brooke and Jillian Bowerman of Macedonia, OH; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sisters, Anna Mae (Ted) Stepien, Mary Edith (James) Topper, Lyman Kenneth Bowerman, and Janet Ruth Bowerman. Bob will be remembered with smiles by his family and friends for his common sense rules for living. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to: Hoperidge.com/donate
.