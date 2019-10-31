|
|
Funeral service for Robert Kenneth "Kenny" Larkin, Jr., age 78, will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Trinity Church, 9225 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Mentor (Please meet at church). Friends will be received on Monday from 1:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township. Mr. Larkin was born on September 5, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Robert Kenneth and Margaret (nee Reed) Larkin and was called home to the Lord on October 30, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army. Kenny, along with his wife, Virginia, owned and operated Kenny’s Munson Road State Beverage for over 49 years, working alongside his son, Sean, for 45 of those years with a total of 57 years in the beverage industry. He was a sports fanatic and loved traveling with his wife. He was a mentor to his customers and Juliana’s playmate. He will truly be missed. Kenny is the beloved husband of 53 years to Virginia Larkin (nee Wolfe); loving father of Sean (Aneta) Larkin and Dianna Larson-Larkin; cherished grandfather of Victoria Larkin, Hanna Larson, Tucker Larson, and Juliana Larkin; brother of Peggy Kirinsky, Karen Knirnschild, and Sue Larkin.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019