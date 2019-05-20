|
Robert L. “Bob” Darby, of Concord Township, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor. Born May 1, 1931, in Murray City, Ohio he is the son of the late Guy and Harriet (Armstrong) Darby. Although never seeing combat, Bob served with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On October 5, 1957 he married Carol Wray of Kirtland; she preceded him in death in May 2, 1997. Bob owned and operated his own construction company, Robert Darby Construction, and built many of the homes in and around the Painesville area. Besides his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Guy, Jr. of Painesville, Richard and sister Blanche Darby Branum, both of Marion, Ohio. Bob and Carol were never blessed with children, however he is survived by many nieces and nephews and his sisters-in-law, Evelyn Pertekel and Gayle Kaminski. I want to say thank you to Anthony Aveni who was not only Bob's attorney but a very close friend. Tony took care of so many of Bob's needs such as taking him to get his hair cut or taking him to different nursing facilities so he could pick one that best suited him. Bob relied on Tony so much and trusted Tony's advice, even if he didn't like it!! I want to say a special thank you to his loving and caring neighbor, Bill Query. Before Bob was placed in a nursing facility in hospice, Bill was always there when Bob would call him. Since Bob has been placed in hospice care, Bill has been a faithful visitor talking to Bob about “the good ole days” and cheering him up. I also want to thank Hospice of Western Reserve for their kind and tender care of Bob at the end of his life. Bob so enjoyed their visits and the time spent with him. There will be no calling hours and private burial will be at the South Kirtland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on May 21, 2019