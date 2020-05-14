Robert L Leinweber, 94, a longtime Mentor resident, passed away May 12, 2020 at The Enclave in Mentor. Born October 22, 1925, in Cleveland, Mr. Leinweber was a WWII veteran. He served in Europe with the 8th Air Force, 392nd Bomb Group, 578th Squadron, as a tail gunner on B-24 aircraft. Mr. Leinweber flew 24 missions. He survived with the rest of the crew when their aircraft sustained catastrophic enemy fire on a second mission over Germany. Mr. Leinweber received the Air Medal, three Oak Leaf Clusters, and a European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon for his service. Mr. Leinweber was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a mathematician, inventor, nursery hobbyist, sailplane pilot, and aeronautics enthusiast. He worked for Ajax Manufacturing Company in the 1950s. While at Ajax, Mr. Leinweber patented a design for an automatic transfer mechanism for forging machines. Following his work at Ajax, he worked at Eaton Corporation, Axle Division, for over 25 years as a mathematician. While at Eaton, Mr. Leinweber patented a design for a torsion type suspension system for dual truck axles. He later worked for Horsburgh & Scott Company in Cleveland. Mr. Leinweber attended Collinwood High School and graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He was a former parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and St. John Vianney Catholic Church, both in Mentor. He was an avid reader throughout his life and self-taught on many subjects. Mr. Leinweber grew evergreens and dogwood trees in his back yard for area nurseries and was very knowledgeable in horticulture. During the 1990s, Robert and wife, Grace, lived in Roanoke, Virginia where they enjoyed time together traveling the southern and eastern United States. They returned to live in Lake County in 2000. Survivors are his children, Judith Bartok, Thomas (Carol) Leinweber, Ken (Debbie) Leinweber, William Leinweber, Mary Mervar (Mark Miller) and David (Katie) Leinweber; grandchildren, Jeni (Wooldridge), Kristy, Christopher, Joshua (Hayes), Patrick, Laura (Bartok), Zach (Bartok), Elizabeth (Mervar); and great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Emily, Mallory, and Chase. He is also survived by brothers, L. Donald (Carolyn), Dale (Karen); and brother-in-law, Michael (Mary) Farinacci. Mr. Leinweber is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Grace (Farinacci); parents, Louis and Clara; brother, William; sister, Margaret (Pahner); and son-in-law, Doug Mervar. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, 6881 Hopkins Rd., Mentor, where the family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Hospice of the Western Reserve at HospiceWR.org/donate or Patriot Paws Service Dogs at PatriotPaws.org/donate.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2020.