Robert L. West, age 76, of Fairport Harbor, passed away Sept. 14, 2020 at Homestead II in Painesville. Born Oct. 7, 1943, in Painesville, to Robert P. and Lillian M. Bell, he had been a lifelong Fairport Harbor resident. Bubba graduated from Fairport Harding High where he played football. He served with the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. Robert was a plumber working in Cleveland then around Fairport. He was a member of the YMCA in Painesville, 32-year member of Local 55 and he enjoyed fishing, weight lifting and bicycle riding. Survivors include his brother, John (Judy) West of Fairport Harbor; nephews, Robert (Frank Spoth) R. West of Lakewood and Andy (Lisa) West of Mentor. He was preceded in death by his parents. All services private. Cremation entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Fairport Harbor. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
