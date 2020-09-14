1/1
Robert L. West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. West, age 76, of Fairport Harbor, passed away Sept. 14, 2020 at Homestead II in Painesville. Born Oct. 7, 1943, in Painesville, to Robert P. and Lillian M. Bell, he had been a lifelong Fairport Harbor resident. Bubba graduated from Fairport Harding High where he played football. He served with the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. Robert was a plumber working in Cleveland then around Fairport. He was a member of the YMCA in Painesville, 32-year member of Local 55 and he enjoyed fishing, weight lifting and bicycle riding. Survivors include his brother, John (Judy) West of Fairport Harbor; nephews, Robert (Frank Spoth) R. West of Lakewood and Andy (Lisa) West of Mentor. He was preceded in death by his parents. All services private. Cremation entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Fairport Harbor. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
538 Fifth Street
Fairport Harbor, OH 44077
(440) 682-0915
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved