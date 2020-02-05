|
Robert Lee Piros, age 49 of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly on February 3, 2020 at UH Hospital in Geneva. He was born August 30, 1970 to Dale and Denise (Dill) Piros in Cleveland, OH.Robert was a property manager. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching football, listening to country music and the Beatles. A wonderful cook, he often won chili cook-offs. He reveled in the thrill of a good roller coaster, and his favorite was the Big Dipper at Geauga Lake. Robert loved his family and friends deeply.Robert is survived by his children, Ashlee (Joe) Slike, Julia Zalecki; parents, Dale and Denise Piros; sisters, Dawn Piros, Ginette Piros; fiancée, Marcinda Allen; and her children, Jasmine Allen, Selina Perez, Alyssa Perez, Sergio Perez; and many loving cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Emma and Alex Piros; and maternal grandparents, Nola Graham and Earl Roy Dill.Friends will be received 5:00 to 8:00 pm Monday, February 10, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. A funeral service will take place 11:00 am Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Robert will be laid to rest at Madison Memorial Cemetery.The Behm Family Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 7, 2020