Robert Louis Stephenson age 72, beloved husband for 32 years of Deborah L. (nee Tinkler); loving father of Lynn Moyer (husband Chris) and the late Skip Thomas; devoted grandfather of Samantha L., Alexander S. and Nicholas S. Peters and Paige R. Stephenson; cherished son of the late Donald C. and Mildred A. (nee Taylor); dearest brother of the late Don and William. A special thank you to Dr. Charles Martin, III. Contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Alpha-1 Foundation, Attn: Development Office 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134.Robert was born on October 8, 1947 in Cleveland and passed away on July 23, 2020. He was a resident of Willoughby Hills since 1987, previously residing in Willoughby and grew up in Cleveland Heights. Bob graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1965, Ohio University in 1969 and earned his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University in 1970. He worked for Northrop Grumman as a mechanical engineer. Bob loved stamp collecting and researching genealogy. He will be remembered most as a quiet, reserved, organized and funny man. Bob will be dearly missed.Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial following at Knollwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Bob at The Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Monday 2-4 & 5-8 PM.
