Robert M. Loudermilk, age 81, Saybrook Twp., died Sunday at the Lantern of Saybrook.
He was born January 20, 1938, in Saybrook Twp., the son of Ernest and Margaret (Sunbury) Loudermilk and has resided here all of his life. Robert was married to Carol J. Scott on November 19, 1955, in Saybrook Twp.
He was the truck parts sales manager for R. W. Sidley, Inc. in Thompson, retiring in 2007.
Mr. Loudermilk enjoyed traveling with his group, “The Six Pack,” camping, and his grandchildren and his family. He was a member of the Saybrook United Methodist Church, BPOE Lodge #208 and the Moose Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Carol; four children, Rose Marie Freeborn, of Ashtabula, Brenda Sochia, of San Antonio, TX, Lorraine (Scott) Sears, of Austinburg Twp., and Jennifer (Dan) Snyder, of Geneva Twp.; 11 grandchildren, Kendra, Gary, Jr., Andrea, Brandee, Conrad, Dexter, Ethan, Emily, Cody, Logan, and Zakary; four great-grandchildren, Kiera, Madison, Harper, and Wyatt; a brother, Harold Loudermilk, of Saybrook Twp.; and a sister, Evelyn Osburn, of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James, Donald, and William Loudermilk; and two sisters, Elizabeth Petro and Lois Monroe.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the Saybrook United Methodist Church, 7900 Depot Rd., Ashtabula with the Rev. Jeff Stoll officiating. Cremation will follow services.
Calling hours will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ashtabula Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 526 W. Prospect Rd., Ashtabula and Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to extend a grateful appreciation to both the staff at the Lantern of Saybrook and Hospice of the Western Reserve.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave., Ashtabula, OH 44004 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, envelopes will be at the funeral home and church.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 4, 2019