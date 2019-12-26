|
Robert “Bob” aka “Mad Dog” McGuire, age 83, of Eastlake, passed away December 26, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on May 30, 1936. He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and cherished friend who will be greatly missed by many. Bob was very well known as a musician in Northeast Ohio, he also had the pleasure of teaching at Sodja for 27 years. He proudly played his banjo at SeaWorld for 20 years. Over the years, he played in the following bands: Eagle Jazz Band, Harry Faint Review, George Staiduhar, and The Suspenders. Most notably, he wrote the theme song, “Moon Over Parma” for the Drew Carey Show. Bob is survived by children, Danny McGuire and Patricia McGuire; grandchildren, Daniel McGuire and Kelly McGuire; nephews Russ Mosnik, Ray (Leona) Mosnik and Mike McGuire. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Bonnie J. McGuire; brother, Samuel (Sylvia) McGuire; and sister-in-law, Yvonne (Ray) Mosnik. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 27, 2019