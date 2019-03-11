|
Funeral Services for Robert N. Webster, 66, will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Friends will be received, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 14th at the funeral home.
Bob was born July 16, 1952, in Painesville, to Mark and Blanche (Roberts) Webster.
He passed away March 10, 2019 in Austinburg. Bob lived in Austinburg for the last 40 years.
He owned and operated Webster Builders. He also worked for Lowe’s in Ashtabula as a commercial specialist.
Bob enjoyed woodworking, fishing, horses, but most important to him was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janice (Papp) Webster, whom he married April 22, 1977; son, Shawn (Kelly) Webster; daughter, Heather Burton; father, Mark Webster; brothers, John (Jane) Webster and Paul (Kathi) Webster; grandchildren, Kayla Cevera, Breanna Burton, Savannah Burton, and Morgan Webster; great-grandchildren, Liam and Lilly Cevera; many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother; son, William Hudson; sister, Jane Gilbert; sister-in-law, Diana Webster; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Papp.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 12, 2019