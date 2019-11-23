|
|
Robert "Bob" Nowac Jr., age 54, passed away Nov. 20, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born January 4, 1965 in Fairview Park, OH to the late Robert Nowac Sr. and Sharon Strempel (nee Mentzer).Bob was a 1983 graduate of Euclid High School, following graduation moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue his love of music. Bob was a lifelong guitar player. He worked as an audio engineer his whole life.He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Brown's, Indian's and Los Angeles Kings Hockey team. He truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with family and friends and listening to live bands with his brother Jay.Bob was a devoted son, brother and uncle. His mom, Sharon, always made him feel better on his visits back to Ohio with her homemade chicken soup and lasagna. Jay and Bob always cherished their time with each other. His best friend Tim O'Donnell and wife were always a part of Bob's life.He is survived by his mother, Sharon Strempel; stepfather, Tom Strempel; brother, Jay Nowac (Zissy Rozen); stepsisters, Tracy Ricchiuto (Rob) and Kathy Leone (Andrew); nieces, Nadya, Pierra, Rachel, Sophia, Abigail (deceased); nephews, Dominic and Jacob; many aunts, uncles and cousins.Mass on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 19951 Lake Shore Blvd., Euclid, OH 44119. Friends and family are welcome starting at 9:00 AM to gather at the church.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019