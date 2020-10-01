Robert P. Incorvia, 66, of Painesville, died October 1, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living, in Mentor. Robert was born February 17, 1954 in Euclid, Ohio to Joseph and Rose M. (Dingenary) Incorvia. Robert received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting at Lake Erie College. He married Lonnie Kohler, she survives. Robert was an accountant for CMHA Cleveland, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Saint Gabriel Church. Robert was a huge Cleveland Indians fan and a member of the Willoughby Eagles #2300. Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Lonnie; and children, Serina Incorvia, Donell Chongris, and Megan Kohler; grandchildren, Isabella, Lillyana, and Victoria; mother, Rose M. Incorvia; brothers, Joe, Tom, Bill, Rick, and Dave; sisters, Jean, Annemarie and Maryanne. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and daughter, Celina. Private services will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
.