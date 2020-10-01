1/1
Robert P. Incorvia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert P. Incorvia, 66, of Painesville, died October 1, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living, in Mentor. Robert was born February 17, 1954 in Euclid, Ohio to Joseph and Rose M. (Dingenary) Incorvia. Robert received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting at Lake Erie College. He married Lonnie Kohler, she survives. Robert was an accountant for CMHA Cleveland, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Saint Gabriel Church. Robert was a huge Cleveland Indians fan and a member of the Willoughby Eagles #2300. Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Lonnie; and children, Serina Incorvia, Donell Chongris, and Megan Kohler; grandchildren, Isabella, Lillyana, and Victoria; mother, Rose M. Incorvia; brothers, Joe, Tom, Bill, Rick, and Dave; sisters, Jean, Annemarie and Maryanne. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and daughter, Celina. Private services will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved