Babitt-Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
9350 Ridge Road
North Royalton, OH 44133
(440) 237-4569
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
6667 Wallings Road
North Royalton, OH
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
6667 Wallings Road
North Royalton, OH
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
All Souls Cemetery
10366 Chardon Road
Chardon, OH
Robert P. Major Obituary
Robert P. Major, age 92, of North Royalton. Loving husband of 61 years to the late Eileen F. Major (Lennon). Proud father to Robert, Jr. (deceased), Michael, Thomas (Lisa Meek), James (deceased), David (Steve Milloy), Dennis, Frederick (Nancy Graycar), and Sally Anne (Carl Wohlford). Son of the late Steven (formerly Magyar) and Helen Major (nee Heeb). Grandfather of Katie and Brett Wohlford.WWII Veteran, Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society, and St. Vincent DePaul Society. Dad was a Master Carpenter who never failed to volunteer his skills to family, friends, and especially in the building of churches, their décor and furnishings throughout his life for the Cleveland Catholic Diocese.Bob passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.In lieu of flowers, family suggests all contributions be made to Holy Family Hospice, 6707 State Road, Parma, Ohio 44134.Funeral Mass at St. Albert the Great Church, 6667 Wallings Rd., North Royalton, OH 44133 on Saturday, February 23, 2019, where the family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon at 2:00 p.m. Please gather at cemetery gathering area at 1:45 p.m.440-237-4569 www.buschcares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
