A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert (Bob) Poling, 82 of Perry, will be held 10 AM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry. Family and friends will be received 2-4 PM and 6- 8 PM Tuesday, April 30th at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville.Bob was born January 6, 1937 in New York, New York to Glen and Stella (Purcha) Poling.He was raised from the age of six in Morgantown, WV and Mt. Morris, PA. Bob served in the U. S. Marine Corp from 1956 to 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris Lemley, on August 8, 1959.Bob worked at Lubrizol Corp. in Painesville, retiring in 1996. He volunteered with the Perry Historical Society, serving as president in 1997.Bob was a devoted family man and had a love of music, playing guitar and singing from a young age. He had a country bluegrass and gospel band that played at area nursing homes and senior centers.He leaves behind his dear and cherished companion, Ruth Gryzmala; daughters, Kathy (Mark) Welch and Karen (Tim) Bartel; son-in-law, Tim (Denise) Yankie; grandchildren, Christopher, Luke, Eric, Rachel, Duncan and Keara Welch, Joseph and Robert Bartel; nieces, Rose Fluharty, Debbie Hinerman and nephews Steve Hinerman, Peter, Andrew and Steve Archaki.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50 years, Doris; daughter, Patricia Yankie; sisters, Helen Archaki and Frances Hinerman.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Perry Historical Society or Hospice of the Western Reserve.