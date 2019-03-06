|
Robert P. Quinn Robert P. Quinn, 87, of Mentor, passed on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, peacefully at home. He was born April, 30th, 1931, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, to William Harold Quinn and Harriet Lelah Harvey, and lived most of his adult life in the Lake County area. Bob retired from 3M Mfg. Co., in Mentor, and was a 65-year member of The Church of Jesus Christ. With a gift for giving beautiful prayer and thorough knowledge of scriptures, he was active throughout the region teaching and instructing for over 45 years. He and his wife, Betty helped build the Perry Branch, where he was also a managing trustee, known for his gentle nature and giving great big bear hugs. He is survived by daughters, Toni Jackson of Mentor and Vickie Quinn of VA; son, Larry Quinn of Mentor; grandson, Blake Jackson of TN; brothers, Ken (Paula, dec.) of VA, Harold (Carmen) of NM; sister, Mary Margaret (Sam, dec.) of WA; brother, Tom (Janice) of PA; sister, Eileen of PA; sister, Sue (Tom) of WA; sister, Chris Frantz (Delbert) of WA; and multiple nieces, nephews, and friends, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, of 53 years; mother, Harriet; father, William; brother, Gene (Rita) of GA; brother, Billy (Rafaela) of TX; and sister, Elizabeth Pavia (John) of PA. Calling hours will start at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6th, at The Church of Jesus Christ, with the Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. The address is 2643 South Ridge Rd., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ – Perry Branch.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019