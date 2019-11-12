|
Robert “Bob” R. Ross, 80, of Chardon, went home to be with the Lord Sunday morning, November 10th, 2019 at Briar Hill Healthcare Residence in Middlefield, OH. He was born in Buffalo, NY on June 19th, 1939 to the late Raymond and Evelyn (Knapp) Ross. Bob leaves behind his wife of 10 years, Sylvia (Hershberger) Mansfield-Ross, whom he married May 27th, 2009. He was both a U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Veteran, spending four years in each branch. He then worked as a mechanic until retirement. Bob was known as a gun enthusiast and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also loved reading and studying the teachings in his bible. Bob will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Sylvia; children, Matt (Cathy) Ross, Cathy Ross; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Mark Ross; special friend, Ernest Gunnoe; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and step-son, Robert A. Miller. Per Bob’s request, private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Best Funeral Home, 15809 Madison Road, Middlefield, OH. 440-632-0818. Online condolences may be sent at: www.bestfunerals.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019