Robert “Bob” Rand, age 83, of Claridon Twp., died April 1, 2019 at Briar Cliff Assisted Living, Middlefield. Born August 5, 1935, in Chardon, to Clyde and Alice (nee: Burwig) Rand, he was a lifelong area resident. Bob was an avid Bowler, he was a member of the Geauga County Fair Band for many years, and the former Geauga County Maple Festival “Rube” band. Bob carried mail for the Chardon Post office for 40 years, and upon retirement, he helped the “Double R” farm plant stand and sugar house. He enjoyed cutting and selling firewood. Bob was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. He looked forward to the season starting.Bob is survived by his in-laws, Polly Cole and Norman Zepp; nephews, Tom (Joyce) Cole, Dan (Jennette) Cole, and Sam (Lynn) Cole, all of Claridon Twp. He also leaves his longtime friend, Carline Troutman. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 45 years, Gretchen (nee: Zepp). The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Private family burial will be held at Claridon Center Cemetery.The family suggests donations to the Claridon Congregational Church, 13942 Mayfield Rd., Huntsburg, 44046. Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019