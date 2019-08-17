|
Robert S. Fay was born in Cleveland, Ohio, August 23, 1932 to Hungarian immigrants, Mary Theresa (Gergely) Fay and James Edward Fay, preceding him in death. After the passing of his mother at age 5, Robert’s life circumstances became even more challenging for him, his two older sisters and younger brother, the late Irene (Fay) Balog, the late Mary (Fay) Toma and the late Steven J. Fay. Much of their childhood was residing in the Orphanage with nuns raising them. Robert enlisted in the Navy (1949-1954) at age 17 serving during the Korean War on the oil tanker, USS Chipola. After which, he joined the Merchant Marines sailing the Great Lakes. Robert then attended Ohio University where he met Helen (Easter) Stearns from Ripley, WV. They moved to Los Angeles where he joined the Los Angeles Police Department. He was thrilled to embark on such a distinguishing first detail in law enforcement. He spent the majority of his life as a police officer, serving the public passionately and honorably. In 1960, they returned to their grassroots to raise their family.Residing in Madison, Ohio, Bob continued to serve as a police officer on a variety of law enforcement teams such as the Mentor (Ohio) Police Department, Lake County (Ohio) Sheriff's Department and holding the office of Chief of Police in Ripley, West Virginia while also raising his five children. Additionally, he held top honors upon graduating from a FBI National Academy special training detail under J. Edgar Hoover in Washington D.C. Mr. Fay was also the Supervisor of Security at the Perry (Ohio) Nuclear Power Plant for a number of years. His final career post served as a correctional officer at the Washington (State) Correctional Center in Shelton, Washington.Robert was a devout Catholic all his life and knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and a supportive member of the American Legion Veterans of Foreign Wars.The only thing in life he was more passionate about was his family. He deeply loved and cherished being a father to his five children: Mark S. Fay (Cross Lanes, West Virginia), Theresa M. Fay (Shelton, Washington), Michael J. Fay (Norwalk, Ohio), Rebecca Fay Roadman (Hoodsport, Washington), Mary H. Fay (Kenna, West Virginia/Tulum, Mexico) in addition to his children's sibling, Stephen M. Gandee (Evans, West Virginia). Whenever and wherever possible, he joyfully engaged as Grandpa (aka “Grumpa”) to his 13 grandchildren who span across the entire country. As G-Papa, he also adored his four great granddaughters whenever the opportunity was available. He was always a man of humor and kept this trait to the very end. Robert would usually end conversations with his loved ones by saying, “Remember me always, as loving you.”Mr. Fay passed peacefully with his family present on July 10, 2019 in Shelton, WA. Services are open to all who would like to celebrate his life. It was a life filled with honor, service, commitment, loyalty, and love. Services are Saturday, August 31, 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church in Madison, Ohio. A lunch reception will follow the service.Private graveside services for the family will occur at his final resting place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, Mr. Fay would appreciate any donations made to the Knights of Columbus, American Legion of Veterans of Foreign Wars, or St. Jude’s Hospital for Children. For any questions, please contact Rebecca Fay Roadman [email protected]
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 21, 2019