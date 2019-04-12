Robert S. Loebsack, age 82, beloved husband for 56 years of Virginia (nee Clark); loving father of Renee Borris (husband Ken) and Deborah Rish (husband Heath); devoted grandfather of Lauren, Isabel, Nathan, Heather and Marissa; cherished son of the late Winfield and Viola (nee Walter); dearest brother of the late Winifred Wakolbinger (husband Joseph, deceased); dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and cousin of many. U.S. Army Veteran.Robert was born in Cleveland OH on July 13, 1936 and passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. He was a resident of Willoughby Hills and formerly Willowick.Robert was a member of St. Noel’s Catholic Church. He graduated from East High School in 1955. Robert worked as a grocery store manager at A&P, Rini Rego- Stop N Shop and manager at GTI.He enjoyed watching Cleveland and Ohio State University sports. Robert enjoyed hunting deer and fishing for perch. He loved classic cars and gardening. Roberts family gave him the most enjoyment in life. He liked holiday dinners and grilling out. Robert will be remembered as a hardworking man that was very loving. He will be greatly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Robert to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Mass of Christian Burial Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Noel Catholic Church, 35200 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, OH 44092. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Robert at The DeJohn Flynn Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Sunday 3-7 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com Published in News-Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary