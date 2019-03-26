Robert S. Rinehart, age 79, beloved husband for 41 years of Carol (Yehl) (nee Bayless); loving father of Robert J. (wife Patty), Carl J. and James G. Rinehart and step-father of Frank, Brett (wife Julie), and Lance Yehl (wife Cindy), and father-in-law of Carolyn Zuccaro; devoted grandfather of Robert and Rachel Rinehart and step-grandfather of Harmony, Sarah, Jessica, Brett Lee, Sam, Alex, and Dylan Yehl, Isabelle, Lilly, and Abby Marinchick; cherished son of the late James A. and Pearl J. (nee Johnson); dearest brother of Carol Reich (husband Joseph), Jane Redmond (husband John), and the late Richard D. Rinehart (wife Beverly); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.Robert (Bob) S. Rinehart was born Dec 1, 1939 in Boothsville, WV, and passed away March 24, 2019. He was a resident of Chesterland since 1991 and formerly Kirtland. Bob graduated from Euclid High School in 1957.Bob was a plumber for 61 years, starting his own company, Rinehart Plumbing, for 40 years. He also started R&F Homes with his long-time friend and plumbing partner, Frank Wizy. Plumbing was his passion.He enjoyed his private lake with his Koi fish feeding and fishing with grandchildren and friends, traveling to Caribbean Islands, Spain, Hawaii and U.S. states. Bob belonged to Fraternal Orders of Eagles of Wickliffe and Competition Corvette Club until he became ill. He would like to be remembered as a fair and great plumber, happy-go-lucky, hardworking, and friendly. Bob was social and loved his work. He will be dearly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Bob to ALS Association, Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd., Independence, OH 44131 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Services will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland.Online obituary and guestbook at:www.DeJohnCares.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary