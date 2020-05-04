Robert “Bob” Sturgis, age 82, of Wickliffe, passed away May 1, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1938, in Carmichaels, PA to the late Thomas and Catherine (nee Fox) Sturgis. Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was employed by the General Motors Co. and worked at the Fisher Body Plant for 30 years, retiring in 1994. Bob enjoyed gardening, loved Nascar races, going to classic car shows, but most of all, he loved being involved with his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities. Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Bob was the beloved husband of Louise M. (nee Shellhammer) Sturgis; dearest father of Rayna Bakker, Diane (Roy) Weir and Carol (Nick) Chase; dearest father-in-law of Algis “Al” Zyle; devoted grandfather of Tracy (Jeff) Hilliard, Bill Bakker, Jr. (Stephen), Brianne (Zack) Aldrich, Charles (Kate) Chase, Kristy (Keith) Mayer, Regina Zyle, Matthew Zyle; and great-grandfather of Lyndsey and Cameryn Hilliard, Bryce Aldrich, Jackson and Hunter Chase and Kacey, Lukas and Korey Mayer; dear brother of Charles “Tim” (Ruby) Sturgis, Ann Clark and Sally Harasty. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor (nee Wardeiner) Sturgis; daughter, Ellen Zyle; son-in-law, William Bakker; brother, Harold Lee Sturgis; and sister, Fran Fashing. Private Family Services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with a Live Stream service available (Link Available on Funeral Home Website Obituary Page). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Hts. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.