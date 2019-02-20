Home

Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Robert T. Davis Jr.

Robert T. Davis Jr. Obituary
Robert T. Davis, Jr., age 68. Beloved son of the late Robert Sr. and Helen; loving brother of Doris Benins (James), Gail Mangeri (Tony) and Patricia LaNasa (Charles); cherished uncle of 13; adored great-uncle of 20.Friends may call at The Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 W. Aurora Rd. (OH Rt 82), Sagamore Hills for Visitation Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.Family and friends are invited to gather at Kirtland Christian Fellowship Church, 10001 Chillicothe Rd. Kirtland, OH 44094, where visitation will be held on Saturday 10 to 11 a.m., immediately followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Kirtland South Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
