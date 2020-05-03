Robert T. Gallagher
Robert T. Gallagher Sr. age 83, died May 2, 2020.He is the beloved husband of the late Julia M. (nee Tanski); dear father of Mary T. Adams, Robert Jr. (Patricia), Deborah M. Smith (James Sr.), Julie, John (Helen); he is a grandfather and great grandfather of many; brother of the late William Gallagher and Margaret Ann Sebring; uncle of many.Bob was a Korean War Marine Corps Veteran and a retired baliff for Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for 41 years.A Mass of Christian Burial for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY will be on Wednesday May 6 at 11:30 AM (Live Stream Available at www.sjvmentor.org).Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, on Tuesday from 4-7 PM. ( SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED).In lieu of flowers, contributions to Holy Family Hospice of Parma would be appreciated.



