Robert T. Kane
Robert T. Kane, age 70, of Mentor, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on October 5, 1950, to the late James Kane and Marjorie Kane-Yukna.He was a cherished and loving husband, father, and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bob worked for over 32 years as a Produce Clerk.Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Pamela D. Kane, daughter Mandy Kane. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother James A. Kane Jr.Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 to 7pm at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7pm also at the Funeral Home. Burial of his urn will take place on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am at Whitehaven Cemetery, 615 Som Center Rd, Mayfield.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
