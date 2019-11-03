|
Robert C. Taylor, age 39 of Painesville passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2019 at his home. Born June 27, 1980 in Painesville to Lonnie and Brenda (nee: Tanner) Taylor, he had been a lifelong area resident.Survivors include his mother, Brenda Taylor of Chardon; sisters: Amber Taylor of Newbury and Sara McFarland of Mentor; nephews: Landry & Crispyn Pengov of Newbury.He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Taylor and grandmother, Virginia (nee: Uhl) Taylor.A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison with a burial of cremated remains at North Madison Cemetery to follow. Friends may call from 10 to 11am at the funeral home on Saturday.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 4, 2019