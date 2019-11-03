Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-2176
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Taylor Obituary
Robert C. Taylor, age 39 of Painesville passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2019 at his home. Born June 27, 1980 in Painesville to Lonnie and Brenda (nee: Tanner) Taylor, he had been a lifelong area resident.Survivors include his mother, Brenda Taylor of Chardon; sisters: Amber Taylor of Newbury and Sara McFarland of Mentor; nephews: Landry & Crispyn Pengov of Newbury.He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Taylor and grandmother, Virginia (nee: Uhl) Taylor.A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison with a burial of cremated remains at North Madison Cemetery to follow. Friends may call from 10 to 11am at the funeral home on Saturday.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -