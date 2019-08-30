|
|
Funeral Mass for Robert Thomas Collins, 48, of Willoughby, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Mr. Collins passed away Aug. 29, 2019, in Painesville. Born Dec. 20, 1970, in Willoughby, he had been a lifetime Lake County resident. Robert was a 1989 graduate of Willoughby South High School, an avid listener and lover of Stevie Nicks, had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh, generous, and was a kind hearted man. He was the cherished brother of Tom (Gia) Collins, Dave (Heidi) Collins and Linda Collins. Robert was also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his dear parents, John and Josephine (nee Dekowski) Collins. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38011 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Contributions in his name may be made in care of the family. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019