Robert Thomas "Moose" Mitchell, 64, of Willowick, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at The Cleveland Clinic. Born Sept. 1, 1955, in Uniontown, Pa., he had lived in the Collinwood area of Cleveland before moving to Lake County 25 years ago. He loved playing cards, especially poker. Moose was the beloved husband of 43 years to Jeanine “Gina” (nee Bonarrigo) Mitchell; loving father of Robert T. (Laura) Mitchell Jr., and Michael A. (Amanda) Mitchell; cherished grandfather of Mikey, Natalie, Evan and Bobo; brother of Dwayne B. Mitchell (fianceé, Evon Sargent), and Richard (Sharon) Mitchell; son-in-law of Edith Bonarrigo; brother-in-law of Butchie Bonarrigo and Tina (Tom) Gallucci; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert P. and Betty A. (nee Baden) Mitchell. Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
