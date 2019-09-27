|
Robert V. Wollen Jr., age 75, passed away Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Feb. 12, 1944 in Cleveland. Bob was a member of St. Noel Church and a 55-year member of IBEW Local 38. Bob is the beloved husband of Sharon (nee Znidarsic); dear father of Maria (Jeff) Ratino and Robert V. Wollen III; grandfather of six; great-grandfather of four; brother of Janet (Tom) Whelan, Mark (Mary) Wollen, Richard Camp; uncle and great uncle of many. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Noel Church, 35200 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Burial will be private. Contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Noel Food Pantry would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 29, 2019