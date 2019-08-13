Home

Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home - Sebring - Sebring
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870
863-385-0125
Robert Zaman
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
4500 Sun-N-Lake Blvd
Sebring, FL
Robert V. Zaman


1926 - 2019
Robert V. Zaman Obituary
Robert V. Zaman, age 93, passed away on August 7, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. Bob was born on February 20, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was an Army Veteran and a graduate of Collinwood High School and Ohio University. Bob was employed by IBM and Strong, Carlisle, and Hammond before starting his own business, Euclid Office Supply in 1964. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; brother, John; his first wife, Muriel; and second wife, Ivy Rosina. A memorial service will be held Sunday August 18, 4:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4500 Sun-N-Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33872. Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
