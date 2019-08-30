News-Herald Obituaries
Robert Vincent McWiliams


1936 - 2019
Robert Vincent McWiliams Obituary
Funeral Services for Robert Vincent McWilliams, 83, of Painesville, will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Lakeside Baptist Church, 306 Fairport Nursery Road, Painesville, OH. Friends will be received 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the church and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Vincent was born April 19, 1936 in Webster, Taylor County, West Virginia. He passed away August 28, 2019 in Concord Township. Vincent worked for the City of Painesville, Water Department for 34 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, fishing and loved to travel. Vincent is survived by daughters, LuAnn (Thomas) Rossley and Cindy McGee; brother, Dale McWilliams; grandchildren, Tony Gibson, James McGee, Camden (Taylor) McGee, Kimberlynn (Patrick) Chapman, Ian Halstead, Erik Halstead and Aaron Halstead; great-grandchildren, Haley Novitsky, Davian and Deshon Gibson, Kendall McGee, Ivy Berly, Olivia and Paislee Chapman; girlfriend, Linda Heflin; and his "bonus kids," Alisa and Aaron Heflin. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Dorothy Dale (Wilcox) McWilliams in 2003; brothers, Howard Fredrick McWilliams and Herbert Ray McWilliams; sister, Mary Susan Smith; parents, Howard Eli and Mildred Mae (Fletcher) McWilliams. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's memory may be made to the Lakeside Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
