Robert W. Bluhm, age 83 of Euclid, passed away October 2, 2020 at Altercare of Mayfield. He was born October 26th, 1936 in Cleveland to the late William Louis and Mary Ann Bluhm.Robert is the loving husband of the late Linda M. Bluhm; dearest father of William (Georgiana) Bluhm and Bonnie (David) Kirby; beloved grandfather of William, Andrew and Joseph (Halle) Bluhm, Christopher, Joseph (Cassie), Joshua (Taylor), Tiffany and Jonathan Kirby; great grandfather of William Bluhm and nine additional great grandchildren; brother of the late Elizabeth J. Bluhm.A private burial was held at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.Donations can be made in Robert's name to the Euclid Animal Shelter, 25100 Lakeland Blvd., Euclid OH 44132.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services.