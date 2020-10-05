1/
Robert W. Bluhm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Bluhm, age 83 of Euclid, passed away October 2, 2020 at Altercare of Mayfield. He was born October 26th, 1936 in Cleveland to the late William Louis and Mary Ann Bluhm.Robert is the loving husband of the late Linda M. Bluhm; dearest father of William (Georgiana) Bluhm and Bonnie (David) Kirby; beloved grandfather of William, Andrew and Joseph (Halle) Bluhm, Christopher, Joseph (Cassie), Joshua (Taylor), Tiffany and Jonathan Kirby; great grandfather of William Bluhm and nine additional great grandchildren; brother of the late Elizabeth J. Bluhm.A private burial was held at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.Donations can be made in Robert’s name to the Euclid Animal Shelter, 25100 Lakeland Blvd., Euclid OH 44132.Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services.To leave condolences visit:www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved