Robert "Bob" W. Bugeda, age 90, of Kirtland, OH, died surrounded by his loved ones on February 21, 2020, at Heather Hill Care Communities, Chardon, OH. He was born September 22, 1929, in Cleveland, OH. Robert grew up in the neighborhood now called Slavic Village, surrounded by a vibrant community of family and friends. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from Ohio University, Athens, with a BS in Education in January 1953. There, he met the love of his life, Genevieve. Robert served during the Korean Conflict in the U.S. Army, at Fort Meade, Fort Lee and in U.S. Occupied Germany as First Lieutenant. He was honorably discharged and returned home March 1955. Bob and Geni married in August 1955 and settled in Cleveland. "Mr. Bugeda" began his career as an educator that September with the Warrensville Heights City School District. He was a classroom teacher, Media Director, student advisor, mentor and friend to many. He received his Master’s in Administration from John Carroll University in 1966 and became an administrator in Warrensville. He retired in 1983 as the principal of Eastwood Elementary School where he was active with the Dad’s Club and PTA. He loved his students. Bob and Geni moved to Kirtland in 1968 to raise their family. They enjoyed their property and rural life and were devoted parents. Memorable events included entertaining outdoors with picnics, steak roasts and clam bakes. Bob became an enthusiastic planter of trees (apples, pears, plums, and white pines) and super-sized gardens (lilies, peonies, dahlias and oh so many tomatoes). Dogs and cats were always in the mix. They were founding members of Divine Word Catholic Church, from the earliest days in the Kirtland High School cafeteria to the present. Bob enjoyed his friendships through the Ushers Club and the Holy Name Society. He was recognized for his contributions as Man of the Year. Although Bob and Geni enjoyed their travels across the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, his favorite place was by her side. Bob and Geni were active in American Field Service, hosting high school student, Silvana, (Chile), and discovering in her another devoted daughter. Survivors include his daughters, Ann Bugeda and Mary (Philip) Haas; granddaughters, Madeline (Daniel) Sederholm and Jenna Haas; and sister, Leona (Robert) Sovey. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Genevieve L. "Geni" (Blaskevica) Bugeda; their infant son, Michael (1958); and his parents, Leon and Josephine Bugeda. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Rd., Kirtland, OH 44094. Please meet at the church. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. Contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Carmel of the Holy Family, 2541 Arlington Road, Cleveland Hts., Ohio 44118. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020