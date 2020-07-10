1/
Robert W. Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Lewis, 72, of Mentor, formerly of Broomfield, CO, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 19, 1947, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Herman and Jean Lewis. Robert grew up in Mentor but moved to Colorado after Caterpillar relocated. After 30 years, he moved back to Mentor to be closer to family. He enjoyed 43 years married to his high school sweetheart, Julie, prior to her passing in Nov. 2010. He had a strong sense of justice, family, and, faith. He loved spending time outdoors, traveling, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Tara (Ted) Robbins, Jennifer (Darin) Sarna, Brandie (Chris May) Lewis, and Troy Lewis; grandchildren, Teagan, Jaycie, Kaylee, Lindsey (Eddie) Simmons, Kaitlyn, Jade, and Dezmen; great-granddaughter, Sky; sister, Jeanne (Gary) Ness; and brother, Bill (Karen) Lewis; numerous nieces and nephews, and his four cats (his “guys”). Preceding Robert in death is his wife, Julie A. Lewis. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment to take place in Mentor Cemetery, following Service. The family is requesting facemasks be worn and is encouraging social distancing during all publicly attended events. Contributions may be made in memory of Robert, to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved