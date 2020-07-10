Robert W. Lewis, 72, of Mentor, formerly of Broomfield, CO, passed away, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 19, 1947, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Herman and Jean Lewis. Robert grew up in Mentor but moved to Colorado after Caterpillar relocated. After 30 years, he moved back to Mentor to be closer to family. He enjoyed 43 years married to his high school sweetheart, Julie, prior to her passing in Nov. 2010. He had a strong sense of justice, family, and, faith. He loved spending time outdoors, traveling, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Tara (Ted) Robbins, Jennifer (Darin) Sarna, Brandie (Chris May) Lewis, and Troy Lewis; grandchildren, Teagan, Jaycie, Kaylee, Lindsey (Eddie) Simmons, Kaitlyn, Jade, and Dezmen; great-granddaughter, Sky; sister, Jeanne (Gary) Ness; and brother, Bill (Karen) Lewis; numerous nieces and nephews, and his four cats (his “guys”). Preceding Robert in death is his wife, Julie A. Lewis. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment to take place in Mentor Cemetery, following Service. The family is requesting facemasks be worn and is encouraging social distancing during all publicly attended events. Contributions may be made in memory of Robert, to the American Cancer Society
, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
