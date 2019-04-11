Home

Robert W. Reschke, age 88, passed away on April 10, 2019, at Hospice House in Cleveland.
He was born on January 19, 1931, in Cleveland, to the late, Albert and Laura.Robert was the beloved husband of Stephanie (nee Gaydas); loving father of Darryl (deceased), Duane (deceased), and Derrick (Susan); dear grandfather of Kelly and Cayden.
Private services were held.
Family requests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
