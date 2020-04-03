|
Robert W. Sovey, age 87, beloved husband for 26 years of Leona (nee Bugeda) and the late Mary Lou (nee Kloss); loving father of Christine Golias, Donna Tropp, and the late Karen Sovey; devoted grandfather of Jason Golias, Matthew Golias (wife, Kari), Caryn Szczepinski (husband, Allan), Peter Tropp, and Jessica Tropp, and great-grandfather of Leila and Maci; cherished son of the late Edward and Viola (nee Zmarzly); dearest brother of the late Edward, and Patricia Bailes (husband, John); dear uncle and great-uncle of many. Robert was born in Cleveland on September 22, 1932 and passed away on March 31, 2020. He was a resident of Willoughby Hills for the past 23 years and lived in Maple Heights prior. A 1950 graduate of South High School, Robert went on to graduate from Kent State University, becoming a biology teacher at Rhodes High School. He ran a YMCA boys camp in Canada and enjoyed playing handball, going to the YMCA, fishing, and was a Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He loved big band music and traveling to Florida. Robert is described as outgoing, social, and charismatic. He liked to tell jokes and was funny and witty. He will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Private Family Services will take place Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. with live streaming of service available (see Funeral Home website guestbook) followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life Service will take place at a future date. Arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91). Online obituary and guestbook atwww.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020