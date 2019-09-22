|
|
Robert Arthur Weir, age 91, passed away peacefully September 19, 2019 at the Laurels of Chagrin Falls. Born April 23, 1928 in Euclid, Bob spent his childhood days in Euclid before moving to Chester Twp. in 1957. He was a Marine Corps Veteran. Bob married his late wife Carol in 1952, and as they began raising their family he enjoyed everything there was about being a family man. He was a founding member of the Church of Saint Anselm in Chester Twp., and enjoyed dancing, playing golf, and traveling. Bob was also known as someone that was able to fix anything. He worked as an Industrial Engineer with Stock Equipment in Bainbridge Twp., retiring in 1993. Bob is survived by his children: Lynne Johnston, Monica Weir, Robert (Peg), James (Kris), and Thomas (Val); grandchildren: Kati Johnson, and Bobby, Justin, Vivienne, Owen, Paige and Aidan Weir; great-granddaughter, Kailey Zehe; sister, Janet (Walter, deceased) Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Carol M. (nee Kohl); and siblings, Elizabeth and William. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp. on Wednesday 4-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Church of Saint Anselm, 12969 Chillicothe Rd., Chester Twp. Interment Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to the at or to the USO at www.uso.orgOnline tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 23, 2019