Robert Wickert is now home having left the loving arms of his wife of 62 years for the outstretched arms of his loving Savior on Saturday, September 26th. Over the course of his 85 years, Bob fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.Bob was born on January 9th 1935 to Ernest and Harriette (Pettit) Wickert. As a young person, Bob was active in Scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. This passion for Scouting led him to become a Merit Badge counselor for many young men. A proud 1953 graduate of Madison High School, this Blue Streak would go on to serve as a member of the Madison Board of Education for 24 years.“Parson” Wickert (as he was known by his friends) was blessed to marry one of God’s angels on April 12, 1958. For Bob, marrying Barb was the dream of a lifetime—and what a lifetime it would be. For Barb, marrying Bob would clearly define the meaning of the word, “patience.” Together, Bob and Barb would raise four children in North Madison while balancing his time between the work of the people and the work of the Lord.Over the course of his life, Bob was a yardmaster for the Fairport, Painesville, and Eastern railroad; a certified painter/rigger; in charge of facility maintenance at NOF Metal Coatings; and an employee of Uniroyal. This diversity of work helped to shape and sharpen his appreciation of work worth doing for the benefit of others.His community involvement was just as sweeping. He was a member of the Odd Fellows, Sons of the American Legion, the Unionville Tavern Preservation Society, Friends of Arcola Creek, and for many years, the President of the Madison Alumni Association as well as a 50 year member of the Masons Lakeshore Lodge in Madison. Finally, for 60 years he proudly served as a Democratic Central Committee member having helped to elect numerous candidates to office.This man of great talent also enjoyed woodworking, playing “Santa” to very special children, and traveling with his family to see the fall colors and various lighthouses. Then, too, Bob truly enjoyed spinning tales and telling jokes. It is not hard to imagine, for those who knew him well, his heavenly homecoming… “Saint Peter,” Bob said, “Did you hear the story about the Catholic Priest, the Baptist Minister, and the Jewish Rabbi ” All joking aside, Bob’s most satisfying contributions came through his service on Christ’s behalf. A longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Madison, Bob was a choir member, a lay preacher, a Sunday School teacher, and served on the Board of Deacons. In his later years, Parson Wickert felt the call to become a member of the Chapel United Methodist Church in Madison.It is clear that Bob Wickert was a man of greater service, one who lived life to its fullest, and who loved with zeal and passion. With his last song sung, his last joke shared, and his mission complete, Bob glanced one last time into the eyes of his beloved Barb before embarking upon his journey home.He leaves behind his wife Barb, children Ann Wickert, David (Gail) Wickert, Amy (Rick) Miller, and Matt (Pat) Wickert; grandchildren Angela (Jessika) Wickert, Ricky (Lauren) Miller, Brandon (Toni) Miller, and Miranda (Jeremiah) Neal; great-grandchildren Weston, Adley, and Rose Miller, Reagan, Thatcher, and Levi Miller, and Grayson Neal. He is also survived by his sister Joan (Wickert) Darrow.He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Raymond, Donald, and Forrest Wickert, sister Marilyn (Wickert) Reese, and grandchildren Zachary Miller and Ashley Wickert.Walk thru calling hours will be held Friday, October 2nd from 4-7 at Behm’s Funeral Home in Madison. Bob’s Homecoming Celebration will occur on Saturday, October 3rd at 11:00 AM at Chapel United Methodist Church in Madison. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing.Contributions may be made to the Family.