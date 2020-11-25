1/1
Robert “Bob” Wiseman, age 70, of Willoughby, passed away November 20, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on March 1, 1950. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by many. Bob proudly served in the United States Air Force. In his free time, Bob enjoyed working on cars, gardening, and cooking. He was always working with his hands and building different things from fire pits, go carts, dune buggies to trailers he also would build items for his shop and house that would help efficiency. Bob dedicated 15 years to Lincoln Electric in Euclid. Bob is survived by his children Kristie Shepherd, Cindy (Geoff) Wiseman-Pulsford, and Bob Wiseman Jr., grandson Benjamin, siblings Chuck (Kathy) Wiseman, Kellie (Sean) McGinnis, Donalda “Dona” (Michael) Watson, Denise Marie (Dave Leroy), Michael Trimboli, Joseph (Sarah) Trimboli, Patricia (Mark) Johnson, and Timothy (Terri) Trimboli; brother-in-law Richard Edelman. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Deanna Wiseman (nee Nicewonger), father Chuck (Joan) Wiseman, mother Janice (Cappy) Kruk, siblings Deborah Edelman, Rusty Trimboli, and Danny Trimboli, son-in-law Steve Shepherd. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10am also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.


