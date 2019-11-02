|
Robert E. "Bob" Workman, 85, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home, after a battle with cancer. Bob was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Juniata, PA., the eighth child and third son of the late Helen and Oliver Workman, who had 13 children. Bob was a 1951 graduate of Dunbar Township High School and attended Fenn College in Cleveland (now Cleveland State University). Bob was employed at Reliance Electric as an Industrial Engineer for 20 years, leaving to buy a Convenient Food Mart on the west side of Cleveland. He later sold his store, retired and promptly moved to Florida. Bob was a longtime resident of Northeastern Ohio and Florida. Bob's joys in life were writing and hiking; he was also an avid fisherman. Bob spent a great deal of time fishing with his daughters, Sherry and Debbie, at Gemmell’s dairy farm on the Rideau River in Ontario, Canada, and on Lake Erie, often off the breakwalls in Cleveland and Eastlake, Ohio.Bob Workman is survived by his wife, Paulita Torres; daughters,: Debbie Workman of Melcher-Dallas, Iowa, and Sherry Workman of Painesville, Ohio; stepchildren: Gilbert and Judy Ramos, Tony and Sue Ramos, Lou and wife Tina, and Linda Ramos; granddaughters: Angela and Ashley;great-grandchildren: Anisha and Austin: brothers: Oliver (Dale) Workman of Painsville, Ohio, and Glenn "Bunner" (Dolores) of Oakland, TN.; and sisters, Betty Bregar of Ashtabula, Ohio, Shirley Markus (Joseph) of Fort Myers, Fla., Lois Shroyer of Connellsville, Doris Loncharich of Scottdale, and Joyce Shroyer (Gilbert) of Connellsville.He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Oliver Workman; and by his sisters: Elsie Brady, Phyllis Burke, Emma Jean Miner, and Grace Vargo; and brother, James Workman. He was also preceded by former spouses Patricia (Wareham) and Phyllis (Milton).In respect to his adamant wishes, there were no formal services. A gathering of family and friends is planned in Florida for a later date.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent in memory of Robert E. Workman to Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL 33914.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019