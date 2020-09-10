1/
Roberta J. Vince
1939 - 2020
Roberta J. Vince, 81, of Mentor, died September 5, 2020, at Heartland of Mentor. She was born March 25, 1939, in Ashtabula. Mrs. Vince retired from the Mentor School System where she was a teacher’s aide for many years. Survivors include her children, Julie Vince, Lisa Smith, Charles (Kate) Vince; nine loving grandchildren; and four loving great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Vince; parents, Robert and Marian Hall; and her longtime companion, Jeffrey Cochran. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
