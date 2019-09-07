Home

Roberta Leah Root

Roberta Leah Root Obituary
Roberta Leah (nee Henwood) Root, 78, of Fairport Harbor, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby.Born Feb. 20, 1941, in Cleveland, she had been resident of Lake County for more than 60 years, living in Willoughby and Mentor before moving to Fairport Harbor.Roberta was a member of the Fairport Harbor Senior Center and a former member of the Mentor Senior Center. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was also a gamer who enjoyed playing bingo and loved Left-Right-Center.Roberta was the beloved wife of 51 years to Arthur B. F. Root; loving mother of Raymond A. Root, Christine E. (John) Rice, and Peter G. (Ahrea) Root; cherished grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of six; and sister of George Henwood.She was preceded in death by her parents, George R. and Rebecca C. (nee Richards) Henwood.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, where a Celebration of Life will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Mentor Cemetery. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at the cemetery.)To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
