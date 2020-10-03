Roberta “Robyn” Sterle (nee Taylor) age 56, beloved wife of the late Tod; loving mother of Amanda (Nick) Krivacic; devoted grandmother of Cynthia and Colin; cherished daughter of Robert and Gwendolyn Taylor; daughter in-law of the late Kathryn Pirnat and Fred Sterle; dearest sister of Cindy Riggle and Donna Kucaric (husband John), and sister-in-law of Scot (Cheryl) Sterle, the late Lon Sterle, Debbie (Les) Belles, Bud Pirnat and Robin (Jim) Walshesky; dear aunt to Jessica and Kevin Riggle, Jonathan Kucaric, Adrianna (Paul) Breedlove, Nicole Karres, Mike (Ashley), Dan (Jordan), Steve (Holly), and Lisa (Paul) Sterle, Joe and Samantha Pohl, Ryan and Kyle Pirnat; great aunt to Ewan and Vera Breedlove, and Hunter Sterle.Robyn was born on November 30, 1963 in Lansdale, Pa. and unexpectedly passed away on September 30, 2020 in Willowick, OH. She had a huge heart and was always wanting and willing to help others. Robyn loved animals and really spoiled her dog Caylee. When her daughter was young, she always enjoyed her daughter’s friends being over. She was like a second mother to a few. One of her passions was cooking and she loved to do so with her husband Tod. She was so proud of her grandkids. They were her pride and joy. She loved spending time with them, spoiling them, or just getting a chance to share a story about them. She was very close with her family and had said her mother was her best friend. Robyn will be missed by so many.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 5PM at The Funeral Home. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Robyn at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home Of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 2-6 PM. MASKS REQUIRED. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com