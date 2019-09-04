Home

Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Concord Twp., OH
Robin Zebracki


1957 - 2019
Robin Zebracki Obituary
Robin Zebracki (nee Gerl), age 61, passed away September 2, 2019 at her home in Eastlake. She was born November 3, 1957, in Euclid, OH, to Michael Gerl (deceased) and Frances Gaudio. Robin was the loving mother of Michael Shively and Michelle Budroe (fiancée, Zac Everall); grandmother of Michaela and Madyson Shively; sister of Jeffery (Beth) Gerl and Todd Gerl; significant other of Dennis Munnings. Robin was dedicated to her role as a case manager at the Department of Job and Family Services, where she spent nearly 20 years. She graduated third in her class at The University of Miami in Florida in 1979 with a Bachelor’s in Psychology. Robin volunteered her time as an officer of the VFW Eastlake Post 3863, she was the President of the VFW and most recently held the position of Jr. Vice President. She was a loving and proud mother and always did her best, she will be missed tremendously. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., in Concord Twp. (Please meet at Church). Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., (Willoughby), Friday, 3 to 7 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
