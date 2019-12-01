Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle Sager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle "Shelley" Sager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rochelle "Shelley" Sager Obituary
Rochelle E. “Shelley” Sager (nee Lego), age 62, passed away on November 30, 2019 at her home in Willoughby surrounded by family. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 29, 1957 to Don Lego and Vonda Mayhew. Shelley was the beloved wife of Mike; loving mother of Allison and Andrew; cherished sister of Greg (Suzanne) Lego, Dave (Beth) Mayhew, Chrisa Mayhew; daughter in law of Waitman and Florence Sager; dear sister in law of Patty Flynn; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Wednesday December 4 for a celebration of life from 4-7 PM with a memorial service following at 7 PM. Private inurnment at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rochelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -