Rochelle E. “Shelley” Sager (nee Lego), age 62, passed away on November 30, 2019 at her home in Willoughby surrounded by family. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on September 29, 1957 to Don Lego and Vonda Mayhew. Shelley was the beloved wife of Mike; loving mother of Allison and Andrew; cherished sister of Greg (Suzanne) Lego, Dave (Beth) Mayhew, Chrisa Mayhew; daughter in law of Waitman and Florence Sager; dear sister in law of Patty Flynn; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Wednesday December 4 for a celebration of life from 4-7 PM with a memorial service following at 7 PM. Private inurnment at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 2, 2019