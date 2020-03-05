|
Bishop Roderick Alan Coffee I, 63, went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020. Bishop Coffee is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Charlene; children, Dante R. Alexander, Roderick A. Coffee II (Terra), Pastor Maurice R. Coffee I (Pastor Edlexus), JaLissa D. Coffee (Alyssa), and avowed daughter, Chenea Walker; siblings, Corenda Smith, Lee N. Coffee Jr., Tosche Coffee-Stevens (Rico), Amber Daniel; 12 grandchildren, Kaleb, Joshua, Jalea, Taye, Roderick III, Ava, Maurice II, Malakai, Jada, Morgan, Zion, Jonathan; great-grandchild, Amaad. Bishop Coffee is the son of the late Joshaway Marshall and Dorothy Brown Coffee, and surviving parent, Lee Coffee Sr. (Sandra). Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 Wake: 9:30 a.m. Funeral: 11:00 a.m. at Painesville Assembly of God, 10949 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020