Roger A. Willard, 74, passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2020 surrounded by family. Roger is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sisters, Candice Jeschenig, Claudia (Harry) Engelis, Dawn (Arno) Fender, Charmaine (Chris) Fitzpatrick and Robin Petric; and many nieces and nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by parents, Louis and Rosemary Willard; sister, Ann Marchesano; and brothers-in-law, Ronald Marchesano, Joseph Jeschenig and Edward Petric. Roger played softball, produced community events, loved to gamble and hosted a radio show. Please join us to honor Roger on Sunday, March 8th from 2 to 6 p.m. at Quail Hollow Resort in Painesville, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020