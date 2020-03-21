|
Roger Andrew Petschauer of Willoughby, Ohio passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 77.He was a loving father to Gregory (Meredith) Petschauer, Kimberly (Joseph) Patrizi and Jaclyn (Noel) Lindic. He adored his grandchildren: Madison and Grant, Evan and Emily, Oliver and Isabel. He remained friends with his former wife, Debra Petschauer.Roger was a member of the Early Times Custom Car Club of Ohio and the Lions Club. He retired from the East Ohio Gas Company. He will be missed by many, including all of his car buddies.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020