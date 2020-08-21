Funeral service for Roger D. Kirby, 77, of Mentor, will be 11 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 5-7 PM Monday at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required.Roger passed away August 20, 2020 in Mentor. He was born July 16, 1943 in Lenoir, NC.Survivors include his children, Robin Kirby, Dell (Diana West) Kirby, and Brian (Holly) Kirby; grandchildren, Kaitlin and Marianna; sister, Becky (Frank) Fronk.He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Kirby; parents, Oscar and Pearl (Severt) Kirby and brothers, Dee (Shirley) Kirby and Larry (Kathy) Kirby.Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery.www.davisbabcock.com