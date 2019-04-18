Home

Roger J. Tracey, age 78, of Painesville Twp., died on April 15, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House.He was born on April 6, 1941 in Cleveland to the late Joseph and Ann Tracey. Mr. Tracey earned two Associate Degrees from Lakeland Community College while working full time. He worked in many capacities at TRW, retiring in 1991 as Plant Manager.Roger enjoyed playing softball, golfing, and bowling. He was fond of rollercoasters and planned family trips to experience different theme parks. Roger was a Cleveland sports enthusiast and an avid baseball card collector. His greatest joy was his family and time spent with them.He is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughter, Doreen (Ken) Rhineberger; grandchildren, Tracey and Kyle Rhineberger.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Kovacs.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6 to 7 PM, with a memorial service following at 7 PM. Private burial of ashes will be in Perry Cemetery.Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110-2602 or www.hospicewr.orgOnline condolences, directions, and flower orders at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
