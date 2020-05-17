Graveside services for Roger L. Pike age 87 of Painesville will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery 385 Riverside Drive Painesville.Roger was the son of Clifford and Serena (Leeper) Pike born on July 26, 1932 in Painesville and passed away May 15, 2020 at Tri Point Medical Center in Concord Township.Roger was a self-employed heavy equipment mechanic for many years.He is survived by his sons, Roger C Pike, Randy E. Pike and Tony B. (Jean) Pike, daughter Cathryn (Edward) Welch, grandchildren Tabitha Welch, Thomas Pike and Randy L. Pike.He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson James Welch and a sister Norma Dickinson.